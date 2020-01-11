Delhi recorded a minimum of 5.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday which is two degrees below the average season with shallow fog in most of the regions.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi would continue to witness shallow fog in the coming days and the visibility in the morning was up to 800 metres and humidity was 91 per cent.

The maximum temperature will hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Due to the weather condition, at least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to five hours. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded under the ‘very poor’ category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI), as reported by the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), on Saturday morning was recorded at 302.