Delhi records drop in snatching cases by 7.20 per cent: MoS Home

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that there snatching cases across Delhi declined by 7.20 per cent as compared to the last year.

In a written reply to a question in the upper house on Wednesday, the MoS Home said, as informed by the Delhi Police, 6,958 cases of snatching were reported during the year 2023 (till 15 November), against 7,498 cases in the corresponding period of 2022, which shows a decline by 7.20 per cent.

For curbing the menace of snatching, the Delhi Police introduced measures like identification of hotspots of snatching and community policing programmes, etc., the minister said told the house.

Replying to a query ‘whether it is also a fact that many criminals enter neighbouring states after committing crimes’, the minister said to deal with inter-state movement of criminals, inter-state coordination meetings at police headquarters level are regularly organised for sharing criminal intelligence and inputs about suspected terrorist/ sympathizer/harbours hideouts.

Besides, such coordination meetings are also held at District DCP level with Districts of neighbouring states, the minister said in further elaborating on details of measures taken in coordination with the police of neighbouring states.

He said this in a written response to a question on the law and order situation in Delhi by Aam Aadmi Party member Sushil Kumar Gupta.

Meanwhile, in a written reply to questions of Congress MPs Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and Dr Amee Yajnik, Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that 13 police stations in Delhi are running on rented premises.

He said the Delhi Police had informed that out of the total 225 police stations, and only 13 are running on rented premises.

He further said that the police carries out the responsibility of maintaining the Law and Order in the National Capital. In order to enable the Delhi Police to carry out its responsibility effectively, the government provides adequate funds every year as per the requirements projected.

Setting up of a police station as per requirement and infrastructure development thereof is a continuous and ongoing process, MoS added.