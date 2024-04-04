Delhi Police organises security conference ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the forthcoming elections, the Delhi Police’s security unit on Thursday organised a conference to deliberate on the strategies to be adopted for security in the national capital.

The Conference was presided by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Security Headquarters, Bapu Dham, Chanakyapuri, in which top brass of the city police and the senior officials from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) took part.

Special Commissioner of Protective Security Division of Delhi Police Dependra Pathak highlighted the challenges before the police in ensuring foolproof VIP security during election times and shared strategies for professionally handling the VIP programmes during election campaign, during his address on the occasion.

Advertisement

The conference was divided into sessions which included presentations and deliberations by Delhi Police officials and CAPFs on different aspects of security arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Police chief emphasised proper coordination between the city police and the CAPFs in providing a comprehensive security cover to the protected persons during the election process.

He reiterated that security agencies have to plan and act professionally and ingeniously to tackle the emerging security challenges, and highlighted that the security agencies need to smoothen public interface by the political figures at the time of roadshows and mass reach out programmes, especially those involving high risk dignitaries, without compromising on the safety and security aspects.

Senior officers from the CAPFs also shared their views and strategies including the best practices to be adopted in view of mitigating risks and enhanced preparedness for security.

The initiative by the Delhi Police is aimed at ensuring greater bonhomie and coordination amongst various sister agencies.