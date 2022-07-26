Delhi Police detains Rahul Gandhi & other Congress MPs

The Delhi Police today detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he sat in protest with other parliamentarians against the Central government in between Parliament House and the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The MPs and Gandhi were protesting over no discussion of important issues in Parliament.

Earlier, the Congress MPs began their protest march from Parliament house to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in wake of the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Congress had planned for ‘Sansad to Sadak’ protest where all Congress Lok Sabha MPs were scheduled to meet at the party office in Parliament House.

Later, the other Congress MPs were also protesting against the Central government near Rashtrapati Bhavan who were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

According to Congress leaders, the MPs moved forward to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, the Delhi Police stopped them midway near Vijay Chowk.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who was among other protesting leaders, said that they wished to meet President Murmu and apprise her of many issues including the misuse of probe agencies especially to target the Opposition members.

Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal said the government is not allowing any discussion on price rise and the issue of vendetta politics of the ED.

“This government is making the Parliament a mockery. We want to give a memorandum to the President of India,” Venugopal said.

Subsequently, the Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, sat in protest in front of Vijay Chowk.

The protesting Congress leaders, holding placards, were raising slogans against the ED and Central government.

“What is the problem? We want to go there to meet the President and handover the memorandum. Why are we not allowed?” Rahul Gandhi could be heard while he was talking to a Delhi Police official.

Initially, the police began detaining other leaders, including women MPs, and at last Deepender Singh Hooda and Rahul Gandhi were left at the spot.