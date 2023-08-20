Delhi officer booked for raping a 14-year-old and terminating her pregnancy

A senior employee in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department is now facing child abuse charges after reportedly raping his friend’s 14-year-old daughter over several months.

To combat child abuse, the Delhi Police have filed a FIR against the senior official under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

According to reports, the girl is a Class XII student. She lost her father in 2020, and the accused took her to his home.

Advertisement

He is accused of raping her many times between 2020 and 2021. When the teen became pregnant, the accused allegedly confided in her. According to the minor girl’s accusation, the official’s wife allegedly urged their son to acquire drugs. They helped her terminate the pregnancy at home, as per her statement.

The girl is undergoing therapy at the moment, and her statement has yet to be documented before a magistrate.

The police has now started questioning the accused. And they have filed an FIR under Sections 376(2), 506, 509, 323, 313, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

In the case, the official’s wife has also been accused for allegedly assisting him in the child’s maltreatment.

On January 15th, the 14-year-old victim’s mother arrived to greet her and then drove her home. Even after that, the accused continued to try to contact her. He raped her several times during Church visits, and she quit attending in July of this year.