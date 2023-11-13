Logo

# India

Delhi: Mother, daughter shot at in Alipur; critically injured

ANI | New Delhi | November 13, 2023 10:30 am

Delhi: Mother, daughter shot at in Alipur; critically injured

representational image [Photo : iStock]

A woman and her daughter were critically injured after being shot at in the Alipur area in the national capital, police said.

According to the police, it is suspected that the incident was a fallout of a property dispute.

“Both of them were rushed to a hospital. Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident may have been the result of a property dispute,” an official said.
Further investigation is underway.

