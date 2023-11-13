Delhi: Mother, daughter shot at in Alipur; critically injured

Sales of liquor up 37% in Delhi ahead of Diwali
According to the Excise Department figures, over 2.26 crore bottles of liquor were sold two weeks before Diwali last year, while this year, in the last 15 days, 2.58 crore bottles were sold.
A woman and her daughter were critically injured after being shot at in the Alipur area in the national capital, police said.
According to the police, it is suspected that the incident was a fallout of a property dispute.
“Both of them were rushed to a hospital. Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident may have been the result of a property dispute,” an official said.
Further investigation is underway.
