Delhi Minorities Commission Chairperson Zafarul-Islam Khan on Friday moved an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court saying he apprehended his arrest in a complaint registered by Delhi Police.

Khan has been booked on the charges of sedition over a statement on social media.

Khan moved the petition through advocate Vrinda Grover asserting that he is a law-abiding senior citizen of India and is a public servant serving as the Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission. According to the lawyer, the court will hear this plea on May 12.

The petition stated that he apprehended his arrest in a motivated, untenable and absolutely frivolous complaint which was registered by Special Cell for offences such as sedition and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

Khan had on April 28 posted controversial comment on his Facebook page. “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” Khan had written on Facebook.