All Delhi Metro stations to display Tricolour from Aug 13 to 15

As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 75 years of India’s independence, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar on Saturday morning hoisted the national flag at INA Metro station in the presence of general public, passengers and other senior officials from the DMRC and the CISF.

The national flag was also hoisted at 22 other Metro stations in the presence of members of the public, staff from the DMRC and the CISF across the Metro network after a formal ceremony at the INA Metro station. The stations include Dilshad Garden, Inderlok, Vidhhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, LokKalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Barakhambha Road, Mandi House, Supreme Court, JLN Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Aerocity and Dwarka Sec-21.

Besides, the Tricolour has been appropriately displayed at all other Metro stations for the period between 13 to 15 August to mark the historic milestone of India’s Independence.

The Delhi Metro is actively participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ with various initiatives. As part of the campaign, creatives highlighting the achievements of India after Independence are being prominently exhibited at Metro stations, inside trains and Metro premises on display screens. The exhibits include photographs, creatives and videos.

The DMRC is also running a social media campaign with #HarGharTiranga and #MetroHoistsTiranga #देशकीजीवनरेखातिरंगा on the official accounts of Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Koo where DMRC has its presence.

In addition, flag hoisting programmes will also be held at residential colonies of the DMRC across Delhi-NCR. The employees have been requested to hoist the Tricolour atop their respective residencial buildings on Independence Day.