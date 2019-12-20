Entry and exit gates at all metro stations have been opened except three including Jamia Millia Islamia, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Friday.

“Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar and Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” the DMRC tweeted adding that all other stations are open and services are normal.

Delhi Metro on Thursday evening had opened the entry and exit gates of 18 of the 20 stations that were shut down on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests raging in different parts of the national capital.

Entry and exit gates of Janpath, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Mandi House, Race Course Road, Central Secretariat, Vasant Vihar and Barakhamba stations were closed earlier on Thursday.

Delhi Traffic Police has informed that Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida have been advised to take DND Flyway or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

In Delhi, protesters gathered in large numbers at various places like the Red Fort, Mandi House and Jantar Mantar defying prohibitory orders.

The Delhi-Gurgaon route was gridlocked as vehicles lined up for kilometres on the expressway connecting the two adjoining cities. To stop protesters from reaching Delhi from Gurgaon, Delhi Police had placed barricades on the border in a bid to check vehicles, which threw traffic out of gear on the entire stretch.

Protests against CAA that were earlier confined to the northeast, have swept the country over the past week after several protesters, including students clashed with the police in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15.

The amended law seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.