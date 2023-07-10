Delhi liquor policy case: SC to hear Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 14, the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Heading a bench, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on a mentioning for an early listing by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “We will hear the bail plea on July 14.”

Sisodia has sought bail on grounds of wife’s hospitalisation.

Initially, Chief Justice Chandrachud agreed to hear Sisodia’s bail application on July 17. However, senior advocate Singhvi requested for preponing the hearing to July 14 and the same was accepted by the Chief Justice.

Sisodia had moved the top court against the denial of bail to him in two separate cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).