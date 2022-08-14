Delhi LG unfurls Tricolour as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebration

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Gandhi Smriti and paid respects to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at the Martyr’s Column, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Abhiyan under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

On the occasion, Saxena felicitated 97-year-old freedom fighter R Madhavan, the lone surviving member of the Azad Hind Fauz (INA).

The LG also honoured the family members of the late freedom fighters namely Nandlal, Hazari Lal, BB Narula and Kamakshi Ammal, who all were associated with the Azad Hind Fauz.

Saxena said it was an honor to felicitate the freedom fighters who laid their lives for the Independence of this country.

The LG invoked Mahatma Gandhi and his supreme sacrifice for the country saying it was because of his struggles that we are today celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of our Independence.

The LG said the core Gandhian values of truth, non-violence, compassion, and upliftment of the poor and the marginalised continue to be the guiding forces in this celebration of Amrit Mahotsav.

Gandhi Smriti is one of the 400 places associated with the Indian Freedom Struggle that were mapped by the Government of India for celebrating the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program.