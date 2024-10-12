Delhi LG shielding MS of govt hospital who sexually harassed female doctor: Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi protected a MS of a government hospital who had sexually harassed a female doctor.

The AAP leader further accused the ruling dispensation at the centre for allegedly turning a blind eye to justice in the matter.

Singh has claimed that despite the internal inquiry confirming the alleged abuse, no action has been taken, which has prompted the AAP to demand answers from the BJP and PM Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Singh further claimed, “For the past one and a half years, a female doctor in Delhi has been subjected to sexual harassment, and despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken against the Medical Superintendent (MS) responsible. Instead, an investigation has been launched against the victim,” he added.

According to the AAP leader, the female doctor tried to meet Delhi’s Health Secretary, dozens of times to complain about the matter, and the AAP leader further added that it was in October 2023, she filed her complaint, and it took four months to form an internal committee, while Health Secretary kept refusing to meet her, Singh claimed.

Singh added that no action was taken against the MS, but, by March 2024, they had started investigating the same woman who had provided all the evidence against the MS, AAP leader claimed.

Singh further said that despite mental trauma faced by her, she presented all the proof to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), and by May 2024, all her accusations against the MS for sexually harassing her were found to be true, he claimed.

The senior AAP leader said that instead of stern actions against the alleged person, nothing has been done so far in this regard.

The senior AAP leader further alleged that not only guidelines were overlooked, but, the concerned female doctor who flagged the the harassment was transferred, and it was written in her the order that she was being transferred because she accused her MS of sexual harassment, Singh claimed.

The AAP leader has raised a question that, “How did the LG stay silent for a year on cases of female doctors being harassed.”