Delhi LG approves amendment to scheme for victims of mob violence, lynching

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the amendment in the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme 2018 which will enable providing compensation to the victims of mob violence and lynching.

The proposal was submitted by the Delhi Government after a delay of five years as the Supreme Court in 2018 had directed the state governments to prepare such a scheme in one month, as per the LG office.

According to the amendment in the scheme, the definition of ‘victim’ has been amended to include guardian or legal heir of a person who has suffered loss or injury or death as a result of the offence including the offence of mob violence and mob lynching and interim relief would be paid to the victim(s) or the next of the kin of the deceased within 30 days of the incident, it said on Friday.

On July 17, 2018, the apex court in the matter of Tehseen Poonawala vs Union of India and others (WP (C) No. 754/2016) had directed that the state governments shall prepare a lynching/mob violence compensation scheme in the light of the provisions of Section 357A of the CrPC within one month of the judgement, the LG office said.

The verdict had given the guidelines that in the scheme for computation of compensation, the state governments shall give due regard to the nature of bodily injury, psychological injury and loss of earnings including loss of opportunities of employment and education and expenses incurred on account of legal, medical and other sufferings due to mob lynching or violence, it said

The Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018 was notified with the approval of the then LG vide notification dated June 27,2019, but the issue of compensation for lynching and mob violence was not covered in it, it added.