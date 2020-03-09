Delhi High Court on Monday issued a circular asking people to stay away from public gatherings in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“Therefore advocates, general public and litigants are requested to adhere to the guidelines/advisory issued by the Govt of NCT of Delhi and avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises,” advisory said.

The development came days after the Delhi government had put out a public advisory on the public gatherings.

The circular also requested the Delhi Bar Association to display the circular on the notice board of the Delhi High Court Bar Association. It also asked to bring the contents to the knowledge of their members.

The circular further requested the district judges and all the Delhi Court Bar Associations to upload the notice on their websites.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have reached 43 in India with new cases being reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, a three-year-old child from Kerala has also been confirmed with the virus.

In view of the rising cases, several primary schools have been shut across the country including the national capital till March 31.

Assam, too, has quarantined at least 400 people after they came in contact with an American tourist who tested positive for the virus in Bhutan after traveling through the state recently.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also denied entry to any foreign cruise ships to dock at Indian ports till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus scare.