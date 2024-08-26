Delhi has become crime capital of country: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital over the incidents of crime in the city and said Delhi has become “crime capital” of the country.

Referring to the recent incidents of crime in the national capital, Yadav said, “With heinous crimes like murder, assaults on women, snatching, robbery, knifing and mafia dons operating from foreign countries through their local henchmen threatening businessmen for ransom, Delhi has become the crime capital of the county.”

Attacking the Centre, he said, “It is a matter of grave concern that these crimes were happening under the very nose of the Union Home Ministry, which controls Delhi Police.”

Asserting that Delhi has become so unsafe that people can be killed anywhere, any time, Yadav said, “According to a latest data, Delhi has witnessed a 65.96 per cent rise in crime in the last five years.”

The Delhi Congress chief said, “The shooting incident at a sweet shop in Tilak Nagar yesterday and a firing incident at Paschim Vihar in West Delhi point to the disturbed law and order situation in the capital, with the AAP government and BJP clashing for petty things, but not in improving the law and order situation.”

Taking a jibe at the AAP government in Delhi, he said, “A directionless AAP government-led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, has woefully failed to check crime. Shockingly, most of the crimes were happening during the day, and in the night, it has become easy for criminals to operate, as in most areas of Delhi, the street lights would not function.”

He claimed that women are the most vulnerable as they become easy targets of criminals in the capital in the “absence” of a robust law and order situation.

The Delhi Congress chief added, “In absence of a responsible Government in Delhi, criminals have become emboldened with shoot-outs and murders becoming an everyday occurrence.”