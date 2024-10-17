Delhi Half Marathon: Metro services to start from 3:15 am on Oct 20

The Delhi Metro train services will begin from 3:15 am from terminal stations of all lines, except the Airport Express Line and Grey Line, that is, Dhansa Bus Stand to Dwarka, in view of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to be held on Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“On all lines, the trains will run with a frequency of about 15 minutes from 3:15 am to 4:00 am, then from 4:00 am to 6:00 am, the trains will run with a frequency of about 20 minutes,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Thursday.

After 6 am, the trains will run as per the normal day timetable on all lines, he said.

“Services on all Lines from 6:00 am till close of revenue service will be as per regular Sunday time table on all Lines,” the spokesperson said.

For the convenience and guidance of the participants, the organisers of the marathon will also be deploying volunteers at specific metro stations which include JLN Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath, Jangpura and Rajiv Chowk.

The event organiser is sponsoring the cost of travel for to and fro moment to the event venue for the participants of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024. For this, the DMRC has provided a required number of QR tickets as per the applicable metro fare.

For runners, to and fro, metro ride is free. Runners are advised to collect the wrist bands with special QR code along with their bibs from the organisers.