Priti Lamba, Kiran Matre to lead Indian charge at Delhi Half Marathon

The Delhi Half Marathon 2024 is set to showcase some of India’s top long-distance running talent, with a lineup of elite athletes who have consistently proven their mettle on both national and international stages.

Kavita Yadav, the defending champion of the Indian elite women’s race, enters the competition with an impressive track record. Her recent performances, including a second-place finish in the 10,000m at the 2023 National Open Athletics Championships, demonstrate her continued dominance in long-distance events. Yadav’s personal best of 1:17:42 in last year’s half marathon sets a high bar for this year’s competition.

“There is more pressure on me given that I come to the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon as the defending champion. But I am ready for the challenge that lies ahead, and I expect to be close to my group throughout the race. I have been practicing well, but the competition is tougher than usual. It will be tough but I am sure I can reach the same standards as I did last year,” Kavita said ahead of the road race on Sunday.

She will face stiff competition from the likes of Priti Lamba and Nirma Thakore, two of India’s top women road racers.

Priti, known for her prowess in the 3000m steeplechase, won the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games. She is also a bronze medallist of Delhi Half Marathon 2022. Nirma Thakore, a farmer’s daughter from the village of Hajipur in Patan taluka. Most recently, Nirma secured victory at the 19th Mumbai Full Marathon 2024 in the Indian elite women category, completing the gruelling 41.195 km course in an impressive 2 hours, 47 minutes and 11 seconds.

Tough competition awaits Men’s elite racers

In the men’s category, the competition is equally fierce. Kiran Matre, fresh from his victory at the World 10K Bengaluru, where he clocked a personal best of 29:32, is ready to make a significant impact.

“As a part of the army, we are taught to stay focused and dedicated. I have brought this into my practice for half marathons and it has helped me improve as an athlete. (About the upcoming road race) I suffered an injury a month back and it was literally a ‘race’ against time to get fit for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. I am thankful to my coach and everyone who helped me through this process, and I hope to make them proud,” said Kiran on the eve of the big day.

His competition comes in the form of Sawan Barwal, who was a bronze medallist in last year’s event. His impressive credentials include an individual bronze and team gold at the Asian Half Marathon Championship in 2023. Barwal’s recent gold medal in the 5000m at the National Senior Athletics Competition underscores his current form and readiness for the challenge ahead.

Rounding out the elite field is Kalidas Hirve, whose extensive marathon experience adds depth to the competition. With over 100 marathons under his belt and a personal best of 2:18:14 in the full marathon, Hirve’s endurance and race strategy will be key factors in the half marathon event.