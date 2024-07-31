Delhi govt to introduce legislation to regulate coaching institutes: Atishi

In response to the tragic death of three UPSC aspirants and the subsequent protests by students, the Delhi government is set to bring in a legislation aimed at regulating coaching institutes across the national capital.

The proposed “Coaching Institute Regulations Act” will address key aspects such as infrastructure standards, teacher qualifications, fees, and misleading advertisements.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi informed that a committee will be established today, comprising Delhi government officials and students preparing for various competitive exams.

This committee will draft the legislation and ensure it meets the needs of both students and the broader community.

Atishi emphasized the urgency and importance of this legislation, also noting the inaction of the central government in addressing the issue.

“After this tragic incident, we had hoped that the central government would bring regulations for coaching institutes, but they did not. Now, the Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching institutes. This will include regulations on infrastructure, teacher qualification, fees, and misleading advertisements,” she said.

To gather feedback from the public and students, Atishi informed that an email address has been created, urging students to share there feed back.

“I appeal to students to definitely send their valuable suggestions to the email ID – coaching.law.feedback@gmail.com – so that a strong law can be made to regulate coaching institutes,” she said.

The Delhi government’s initiative to regulate coaching institutes comes amid massive protests by students following the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants at Rau’s IAS coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar.

The students were killed after the basement of the coaching centre, which was being used a library, got flooded due to a drain burst.