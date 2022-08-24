Delhi Government to prepare winter action plan: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a joint meeting with senior officials of Environment, DPCC, Forest and Development Department tomorrow at the Delhi Secretariat to draft winter action plan.

Rai said the Delhi Government has started preparing a winter action plan in order to fight against the problem of winter pollution.

“Within Delhi, numerous organisations with various functions work to eliminate pollution. In this context, a high-level meeting will be convened with officials from the Environment Department, DPCC, Development Department and Forest Department tomorrow,” he said.

The upcoming winter’s action plan will be drafted in light of the pollution cycle, Rai said.

“We will analyse the same and the Winter Action Plan’s focal points will be the main topic of discussion at this meeting.

The government will work actively on it in the coming days. The Delhi Government will launch many campaigns to reduce pollution on the basis of this,” he said.

Rai further said, “In tomorrow’s meeting we will review what the agencies have done over the previous year to reduce pollution, the amount of Green App complaints received, and which departments responded quickly to those complaints. At this meeting, we will also review everything that happened during and after the previous winter season. Based on this, the Winter Action Plan will be finalised.”

He said with several factors including dust, vehicle pollution, and stubble burning contributing to it, Delhi-NCR may experience a considerable increase in air pollution throughout the winter.

“We will launch a number of campaigns through the Winter Action Plan to help Delhi residents get rid of pollution. By launching the campaign, we will simultaneously guarantee the maximum amount of public participation in pollution prevention,” he said.

“In addition to this, I appeal to the governments of the neighbouring states to work with us and implement anti-pollution measures so that not only Delhi, but the entire NCR can be free of pollution,” he added.