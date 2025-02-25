Delhi govt likely to present 14 CAG reports on previous AAP govt’s performance in Assembly today

The Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi is set to present the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the assembly on the second day of the ongoing session on Tuesday.



These CAG reports, which were allegedly blocked by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, will scrutinise the financial and administrative performance of the previous AAP government.

Advertisement

Among the key reports to be presented will likely include the State Finances Audit Reports for the years ending March 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Advertisement

Additionally, audit reports related to public health infrastructure, liquor supply, transport management, and air pollution mitigation efforts will also be tabled in the assembly.



Another report that is likely to be presented will focus on the state of public health infrastructure and the management of health services.



Furthermore, four of the 14 reports pertain to finance and appropriation accounts for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, prepared by the Delhi government’s Controller of Accounts.



The alleged blocking of CAG reports was one of the key issues the BJP had raised during the recent assembly elections.



It was among the major friction points between the AAP government and Delhi LG VK Saxena, who had even called a special session in December last year.