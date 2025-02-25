CAG findings validate corruption in Delhi liquor policy: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday slammed the previous AAP government after the CAG report on Delhi excise policy was tabled in the Assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying the findings validate “corruption” in the liquor policy.

Reacting to tabling of the CAG report in the Assembly, he said what the Delhi Congress had been insisting for the past few years that the Excise Policy 2021-2022, implemented by the then Arvind Kejriwal-led government, had caused huge losses to the government, has been validated by the CAG report.

Attacking the AAP, Yadav said, “The CAG findings that the liquor scam had caused Rs 2,000 crore loss to the government, including opening of liquor vends in non-confirming areas, has uncovered unprecedented corruption in the liquor policy by the then AAP government. Kejriwal had tried to hide from public scrutiny by not tabling the reports in the Assembly despite the direction of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to do so.”

Asserting that mere tabling of the 14 CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly for discussion will not address the corruption in the liquor deal by Kejriwal and his cronies, the Delhi Congress chief said the BJP government should take strict follow up action to punish those responsible for misappropriating the taxpayers’ money to line their pockets.

People will believe the BJP government’s intentions only when those who indulged in corruption as revealed in the CAG report are held accountable, added Yadav.