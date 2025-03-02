Discussion on health infrastructure under AAP regime to continue in Delhi Assembly

Discussion on the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the performance audit on public health infrastructure and management of health services relating to the Government of NCT Delhi table by CM Rekha Gupta will continue going by the list of businesses in the Assembly.

As per the list, a short duration discussion by BJP legislators, Surya Prakash Khatri, Mohan Singh Bisht, and Raj Kumar Bhatia, will initiate discussion on water shortage, waterlogging, sewerage blockage, and desilting of drains in the capital city.

The CAG report on Delhi’s public health infrastructure and health services under the previous AAP regime tabled in the assembly on Friday revealed that the city’s health institutions struggled with shortage of staff, inadequate medicines and equipment while the funds remained unutilized.

The audit report has also highlighted the shortage of specialists, including doctors, apart from a crunch of essential medicines, equipment, and consumables in the hospitals.

According to the report, the Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM) failed to utilise the funds released under the National Health Mission as Rs 510.71 crore was lying unspent in the bank accounts of the Delhi State Health Society and its 11 Integrated District Health Societies (March 2022).

It highlights that several hospitals lacked basic facilities, including dietary services, radiological diagnostic services while the waiting time for major surgeries was unacceptably long, ranging from 2-3 months to 6-8 months.