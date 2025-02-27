CAG report on previous Govt’s health services likely to be tabled in Delhi Assembly

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the performance of the previous government regarding public health and the management of health services is likely to be presented before the Delhi Assembly on Friday, sources said.

This will be the second CAG report assessing the previous AAP government’s performance to be tabled in the newly constituted eighth Delhi Assembly, following the report on the liquor policy, which was presented on February 25.

Advertisement

In total, 14 such reports are scheduled to be presented before the House.

Advertisement

Regarding the CAG report on the liquor policy tabled on February 25, Speaker Vijender Gupta stated on Thursday that, as per established parliamentary procedure, the report will be thoroughly examined by the Public Accounts Committee of the Delhi Assembly. The committee is expected to submit its findings within three months.

Gupta remarked, “Honorable Members, as is evident, the CAG’s ‘Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi’ has highlighted serious irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy by the Aam Aadmi Party government. The report details how the public exchequer suffered significant losses, allowing private firms to profit illegally at the government’s expense.”