Delhi Govt launches database facility for EV stations

The Delhi government has launched an Open Database facility for EV charging and Battery Swapping stations on its Switch Delhi portal. The database has been created with a vision to bring all EV chargers and Battery swapping stations on a single platform.

The facility will enable open access of more than 2,500 charging points in Delhi, as on date, to all EV players who can further develop platforms to provide seamless information about charging and battery swapping stations to all EV users in Delhi. The move comes on the back of many initiatives implemented by the Delhi government to harness technology for rapid EV adoption and user convenience, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Government had notified the Delhi Electric Vehicles (EV) policy on August 7, 2020. Clause 6.4.2 of the policy stated “an open, publicly owned database shall be developed by Transport Department, GNCTD offering historical and real time information on public charging infrastructure i.e., kWh, session length, vehicle type if available, number of events, location (latitude, longitude) of the charger, number of chargers at site, site classification, payment amount, pay structure (by hour, or by kWh, or by session), as well as payment rate.

The Energy Operators shall have to provide data to this public database. The database can be used free of charge by in-vehicle navigation systems and charging apps and maps.” The step has operationalized the above clause of policy and provided freedom for charging service providers to develop platforms for improved passenger convenience.

In this regard, the Transport Department has now set in place an open, publicly owned database as per the mandate of the policy. The database can be accessed by registered entities/individuals for submission and retrieval of historical and real-time information pertaining to public charging and swapping infrastructure through the following portal: https://ev.delhi.gov.in/openev/

After registration on the open database portal, the charging service providers can now access the data related to all EV chargers and battery swapping stations both in static and dynamic format by submitting a request through the portal. For accessing dynamic data, a private API key will be instantly shared when the request is submitted. A decision on authorising the request will be provided within 48 hours of submitting the request.

As per the mandate of the Delhi EV policy, all entities operating public and/or semi-public EV charging or swapping stations in the NCT of Delhi will be required to submit data to the open database within three weeks of notification of this order. Delhi Government and various other agencies have already set up Public and/or semi-public EV charging or swapping stations on public lands as well as on private lands which are public in nature including shopping centres, Theatres, kirana stores etc. All communications regarding clarifications or feedback regarding the open database could be submitted to the State EV Cell at [email protected].

On this occasion, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “In 2021, Delhi Government came up with Open Database for Bus Transit in the city which was a big success. The same is being used by Google, Uber and many more. With the launch of Open database for EV charging today, Delhi is making a move towards solving the biggest problem of EV users, which is Range Anxiety. It will enable them to now use their favourite apps to locate more than 2500 charging points and Battery swapping stations across Delhi and this number is expected to reach 18,000 by 2025. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi is committed to be the EV capital of India.”