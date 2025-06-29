Delhi Govt explores ‘clean air zone’ pilot project at Nehru Park to combat pollution

In a major step toward exploring science-driven solutions to Delhi’s air pollution crisis, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday visited Nehru Park to review the feasibility of launching a ‘Clean Air Zone’ pilot project.

The Delhi government is evaluating whether installing outdoor air purifiers in public parks can help create micro-climates with significantly cleaner air, especially on days when pollution levels spike.

This initiative is part of a broader exploratory study that could lead to Delhi’s first official Clean Air Zone, if proven viable. The 85-acre Nehru Park has been identified as a potential pilot site, where 150 advanced air purification units may be installed, subject to further analysis.

According to the environment minister, these machines—already tested at locations such as ISBTs and petrol stations—have shown the capacity to reduce PM2.5 levels in localized environments.

Senior officials from the Environment Department, NDMC, and PWD accompanied the ministers during the site visit, which also included interactions with morning walkers and joggers to gather initial feedback.

The study aims to assess whether such technology can consistently reduce AQI levels by up to 50 per cent within designated zones, thereby making public spaces safer and more usable throughout the year.

“We are conducting a study. The technology has shown promise in limited settings, and we want to evaluate whether it can be scaled up for larger green zones like Nehru Park. We will also incorporate public feedback to assess its suitability,” said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

He added that the government is carefully studying the concept’s real-world applicability before making any formal commitment.

If the pilot proves effective and practical, similar Clean Air Zones could be developed in high-footfall areas like Connaught Place and Khan Market. These initiatives would be implemented through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnerships to avoid placing additional burden on public finances.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma emphasized the government’s commitment to comprehensive infrastructure and environmental upgrades.

“The Delhi Government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working tirelessly to transform the capital. I want to thank the PM for the ₹1,000 crore aid provided for the rebuilding, repair, and upgrade of Delhi’s roads and infrastructure,” he added.

Meanwhile, citizens are being engaged as key stakeholders in this initiative. Feedback from morning walkers and fitness groups will play a crucial role in shaping the final decision.