Delhi govt committed to uphold rights, entitlements of all workers: Labour min Anand

The Delhi government has taken proactive steps to address non-payment of bonuses to outsourced workers employed by various government departments through contractors, Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Thursday.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal government is fully committed to uphold the rights and entitlements of all workers, including outsourced employees. These rights include minimum wages as well as bonus and other financial assistance provided from time to time. This step is taken to ensure the bonus is disbursed before the deepawali festival.

According to the Act, it is the responsibility of the contractors to ensure the payment of bonuses to their employees, as these contractors are the direct employers of these workers.

Advertisement

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is committed to upholding the rights and entitlements of all workers, including outsourced employees, and will take necessary measures to ensure compliance with the Payment of Bonus Act 1965.

“We urge all contractors and concerned parties to adhere to the provisions of the Act and fulfill their obligations regarding bonus payments to workers in a timely and transparent manner,” the advisory mentioned.