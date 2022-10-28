Delhi government lied about rollout of ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign: LG Office

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai “lied” about the rollout of ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office alleged on Friday, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party did so to “coerce the L-G into a decision.”

Rai on Thursday had claimed at a press conference that the campaign was to be rolled out on October 28. However, it was being postponed as the approval was due from the L-G’s office.

He added that the file was sent on October 21 for approval. Denying the charges, L-G Office sources said that the file that was sent to the L-G Office mentioned October 31 as the date of rollout instead of October 28 as claimed by the Delhi Minister.

“AAP Minister Gopal Rai lied to the people of Delhi that the campaign of ‘Red light On Gaadi Off’ was to be launched on October 28. The file sent to L-G VK Saxena by CM Kejriwal clearly mentions the date of October 31, for the scheme to be rolled out,” the sources said.

“Moreover, the file was sent to L-G Secretariat on October 21, Friday, after which offices fully opened only on October 27, Thursday, after the weekend, Gazetted holiday and Restricted holiday,” they added, further stating that the files sent to the office are “not perfunctory in nature” and they require “proper consideration and application of mind.”

The sources said that Rai held a press conference when the L-G was out on a prior commitment. “Gopal Rai did a press conference on Thursday when L-G was out of office with prior commitments including the dedication of waterfalls to the people of Delhi at Asola-Bhatti and then at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The AAP obviously did so to coerce L-G into a decision,” the sources said.

(SNS with inputs from agencies)