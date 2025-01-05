Delhi gets its first Namo Bharat connectivity, PM Modi takes train ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 13-km additional stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh and New Ashok Nagar in the national capital, worth around Rs 4,600 crore, marking a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity.

With this inauguration, Delhi got its first Namo Bharat connectivity. This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and will benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with unmatched safety and reliability.

With this inauguration, Namo Bharat Trains have now arrived in Delhi, ushering in a new chapter of high-speed mobility options for the National Capital. Currently, a 42-km stretch of the corridor between Sahibabad and Meerut South, featuring nine stations, is operational. With this inauguration, the operational stretch of the Namo Bharat Corridor has expanded to 55 km, with a total of 11 stations.

With the commencement of operations on this section, Meerut city is now directly connected to the national capital, Delhi, through Namo Bharat. This will reduce travel time by one-third, enabling commuters to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in just under 40 minutes. The fare from New Ashok Nagar Station, the first operational station going from Delhi to Meerut route, to Meerut South is Rs 150 for standard coach and Rs 225 for Premium Coach.

The Prime Minister also took a ride on the Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station and interacted with school children and people during his train journey. At the concourse level of the Sahibabad Namo Bharat Station, he visited the photo exhibition by NCRTC which showcased the journey and vision of the Namo Bharat project in contributing to nation-building.

The Prime Minister was also presented with an overview of NCRTC’s cutting-edge Asset Management System, which highlights its role in ensuring operational efficiency and infrastructure sustainability.

Demonstrating the ease and accessibility of digital payments integrated into public transport services, Modi purchased an NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) using the UPI payment system. He then boarded the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad and de-boarded at the New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Station.

During the journey, the Prime Minister interacted with various set travelers, showcasing the diverse social impact of the corridor. Women beneficiaries of NCRTCs vocational training programme, supported by the JFPR (Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific) grant, shared their inspiring journeys of employment.

Engineering students discussed their aspirations and the corridor’s technological advancements, while school students showcased their creativity through artwork, poetry, and songs inspired by the project.

The Prime Minister interacted with school children who presented sketches and recited poems. One student recited a poem titled “Nav Bharat,” which was appreciated by Modi.

Women trained in self-defence through the JFPR grant narrated how the training boosted their confidence and sense of security. Regular commuters shared their experiences of how the Namo Bharat trains have transformed their daily lives.

The Prime Minister also interacted with women train operators and station controllers, commending their pivotal roles in operations.

Modi also flagged off the Namo Bharat trains from Rohini to commence operations on this section.

Addressing the occasion, Modi said, “Today, Delhi-NCR has received a significant gift from the Government of India and added that India’s urban mobility has expanded further.”

Recalling his earlier ride during the day from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar on the Namo Bharat train, which showcases the future of public transport in developed Indian cities, the Prime Minister said that he interacted with many youngsters, who were filled with joy and hope.

He emphasised that once the Namo Bharat project is completed, there will be a significant change in traffic on the Delhi-Meerut route. Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Delhi-NCR.

From 5 pm, Namo Bharat trains were available to the public at the newly inaugurated section connecting Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar at a frequency of 15 minutes. The train offers modern amenities, including phone charging points, luggage spots, a separate coach for women, and a premium coach.

Of the newly inaugurated 13 km section, 6 km is underground and includes a prominent station on the corridor, Anand Vihar. This marks the first time that Namo Bharat Trains will operate in an underground section. The other station on this stretch is an elevated station at New Ashok Nagar. Both stations are located in Delhi.

To date, Namo Bharat trains have served over 50 lakh commuters, highlighting their popularity and impact. Further construction in other sections such as New Ashok Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South-Modipuram is progressing at a rapid pace.