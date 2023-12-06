Assam sees 50% drop in crime against women and children: NCRB

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state has recorded a sharp decline in crime against women and children.

Citing the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Sarma said that the state has witnessed a remarkable 50% decrease in its overall crime rate since 2021.

The CM attributed the significant drop in crime against women and children to the state government’s firm commitment to combat crime through systemic reforms in law enforcement.

Sarma said that the drastic reduction in crime against women and children is testimony to the stringent actions initiated by the state law enforcement agencies against the perpetrators involved in such cases.

The CM cited figures from the 2022 NCRB report to highlight the decline in reported cases of crime against women and children.