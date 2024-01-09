Blockades and protests do not intimidate me: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Tuesday that he won’t be intimidated by any protest.

Inaugurating the Karunya Family Welfare Scheme of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi in Thodupuzha, Governor Khan said, “At the age of 35, I left the Union Cabinet. There were five attempts on my life between 1985 and 1990. I had an iron rod struck on my head in 1990. I am currently 72 years old and living on borrowed time. The blockades and protests do not intimidate me.”

He said, “The philanthropic work of traders is exemplary. The Central government is implementing many schemes to help traders and businessmen. As a part of it, the schemes implemented by the state government are considered to be helpful to the traders. The attitude of the traders that making profit is not their only aim but charity is also comes under their responsibility, is exemplary,” Governor Khan said.

Advertisement

The governor said the interest of the common man in Kerala will be uppermost priority when he discharges his duties. He has a constitutional duty to carry out his responsibilities and that he cannot allow his ego or status to get in the way of doing so.

The people greeted the governor with handshakes and brief talk as he left the Merchant Trust Hall, the venue of the event.

Speaking to media persons, Khan said attempts to pressurise him would not work and he won’t remain as a rubber stamp.

Citing the example of his walk through Kozhikode’s SM Street, Governor Khan said he is willing to walk through the roads of Idukki, if necessary.

The governor inaugurated the Karunya Welfare scheme amidst protests by DYFI, SFI and Youth Front (M). Even though the CPI-M had stated that it would not block the Governor who was visiting Idukki during the district-wide hartal called by the LDF against him, its youth wing workers waved black flags at him at Achankavala,Vengalloor and Shappupadi.

The LDF announced a district hartal in Idukki on Tuesday to protest against the Governor for not signing the Land Assignment Amendment Bill passed by the state Assembly Despite the hartal call by the LDF , the Governor took a firm stance that he would participate in the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi programme at Thodupuzha in Idukki district on Tuesday and amidst the hartal he completed his programmes in the district.