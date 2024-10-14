Delhi: Five people arrested in massive Cocaine drugs bust case

: The Special Cell of Delhi Police and Gujarat Police arrested five people on Monday in connection with a cocaine drug bust case.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police and Gujarat Police carried out a joint operation and seized 518 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore. The crackdown was conducted in line with the policy of Zero Tolerance against Drugs and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

During a thorough search of Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, a significant amount of cocaine was seized, underscoring the importance of vigilance in combating drug-related activities.

On October 1, the Special Cell of Delhi Police conducted a raid at Tushar Goyal’s warehouse in Mahipalpur, where they discovered and confiscated a consignment of 562 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana. Further investigation led to the recovery of an additional 208 kilograms of cocaine from a shop in Ramesh Nagar, Delhi on October 10.

According to Delhi Police, a total of 1,289 kg cocaine and 40 kg hydroponic marijuana from Thailand have been recovered in this case, which is worth Rs 13,000 crore.

During the investigation, it was found that the recovered drug belonged to a company named Pharma Solution Services and it came from Avkar Drugs Limited Company of Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

Earlier on October 11, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Delhi Zonal Office conducted search operations at various locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai in connection with the case of seizure of a consignment of Narcotic and Psychotropic substances viz. ‘Cocaine’ and ‘Hydroponic Marijuana’ weighing over 602 Kgs by Special Cell, Delhi Police.

On October 10, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police confiscated a large consignment of cocaine weighing around 200 kg, worth Rs 2,000 crores from the Ramesh Nagar area of the national capital city Delhi. This drug was kept in packets of namkeen, the police said.

According to the Delhi Police, these drugs were recovered from a closed shop in Ramesh Nagar and were kept in packets of namkeen.

According to the Special Cell Sources, a resident of Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly transporting the consignment. After interrogating him, the police said that the person who kept the drugs here was a UK citizen and had been absconding since then.