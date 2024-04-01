Delhi excise policy case: Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15

Delhi excise policy case: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Monday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15.

The Delhi chief minister was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court after his Enforcement Directorate custody ended today.

Appearing for the central probe agency, ASG SV Raju told the court that the Delhi CM may be sent to judicial custody. He, however, added that the ED “may require his further custody at a later date.”

The court later sent the Delhi CM to judicial custody till April 15.

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will start from April 19.

While being produced before the court, Kejriwal told reporters that “whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing, it is not good for the country.”

Earlier last week, the Delhi court had extended Kejriwal’s custody with the Enforcement Directorate till April 1 in the money laundering case linked to the liquor policy scam case.

The federal probe agency had asked for seven-day custody of the AAP chief, but the court said he has to be produced before it on April 1.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and produced before the court on March 22, and was initially remanded to ED’s custody till March 28.

His arrest sparked protests in the city and also in Punjab, the northern state which also has an AAP government.

On Sunday, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc held a mega ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan and demanded the immediate release of Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High is scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest by the ED on April 4. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor has also challenged his remand and sought bail.