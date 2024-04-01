Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal taken to Tihar jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail here on Monday after the Rouse Avenue Court sent him to judicial custody till April 15 in an alleged money laundering case linked to the excise policy case, sources said.

“Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail where he will be lodged in Jail Number 2,” they said.

The sources had said that Arvind Kejriwal will stay alone in a barrack at Tihar under 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) will be alone in the jail, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was shifted to jail number 5 a few days back,” Prison sources said earlier.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate about the excise policy case and has spent 10 days in ED custody, after court direction.

Meanwhile, the Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to allow Kejriwal to carry prescribed medicine and books. The court also asked authorities to provide one table and chair, a religious locket, and a special diet as prescribed by the doctors, as per the jail manual.

Kejriwal, through his lawyers, moved an application and sought permission to carry several books, including Bhagwad Geeta, Ramayana, and a book titled “How Prime Minister Decided”, authored by Neerja Chaudhary.

During the hearing, Delhi Cabinet Ministers–Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Gopal Rai remain present in the courtroom. Arvind Kejriwal’s wife also attended the court proceedings.

After the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent the Delhi Chief Minister to judicial custody till April 15, his wife Sunita Kejriwal slammed the Centre, stating that the “people of the country will answer to this dictatorship.”

“If the investigation was over, then why has he been sent to jail? The people of the country will answer to this dictatorship,” she said.