The Delhi Election Commission took the cognizance of the alleged breach of model code of conduct by the BJP star campaigners Parvesh Verma and Minister of State Anurag Thakur.

Chief Election Officer of Delhi has submitted its report to the Election Commission of India on the suspected violation of the model code of conduct by the two BJP leaders during the campaign for the Delhi Assembly election.

Parvesh Verma’s remarks on Shaheen Bagh and his tweets regarding religious places were mentioned in the report.

He had allegedly said that mosques and graveyards have come up in over 500 government properties in the national capital including hospitals and schools.

Terming the structures as ‘illegal structures’, he said they came upon the lands which belong to Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board and others.

While, Thakur's alleged 'desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro saalo ko' was in the report of the Chief Election Officer of Delhi.