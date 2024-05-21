Hajj operations start today at Jaipur International Airport

As many as 4,000 pilgrims are set to embark on Hajj from Jaipur international Airport for a pilgrimage tour, starting today. The departures will continue for a week while arrivals will be from July 4 till July 11.

Around nine Code-E aircraft (Airbus 330) with 433 passengers each, are scheduled to depart to Madinah till May 27.

“All preparations have been done. We are ready to welcome the pilgrims. Unlike last time, all departing flights will be Code-E type aircraft with 433 capacity each. During Hajj Operations, nine departures are scheduled to Madinah in the month of May and nine arrivals from Jeddah are scheduled in the month of July”, a senior officer said here.

Jaipur International Airport has made several arrangements for the Hajj Passengers. Adequate parking arrangements have been made both inside and outside the airport. As many as 10 check-in counters, 10 Immigration counters and 8 customs counters have been installed. Exclusive prayer rooms have been created separately for men and women pilgrims along with a separate wazu khana. Apart from this, an extensive medical unit including an ambulance has been set-up at Terminal 1 to be used in any kind of emergency. Security related arrangements have also been taken care of.

“Last year we had successfully handled the Hajj Operations and all pilgrims were very happy with the arrangements. This year also, we will ensure seamless travel with all necessary arrangements and services in place,” the senior Airport official added.

From May 21 to 27th, one flight will take off to Madinah on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday while two flights each are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. Similarly, arrivals will start from July 4 to July 11th, 2024. During this period, one flight from Jeddah will land every day at Jaipur Airport except Sunday, which will see two arrivals.