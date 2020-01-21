In a move that brings a big relief for the Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, a Delhi Court on Tuesday modified its January 16 order which barred the entry of Azad in Delhi for four weeks, and allowed him to visit Delhi for medical and election purposes.

Relief by the Tis Hazari Court for Azad comes with certain conditions, as he need to inform Delhi DCP (crime) about the schedule of his visit.

It was also reported that the place of stay for Azad would be decided by the authorities in Delhi.

A petition was filed by Azad seeking modification in the bail conditions, claiming that imposing riders were wrong and undemocratic. The plea also mentioned about Azad’s ongoing treatment in AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi due to which he has to come to the city.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau of Tis Hazari court allowed Azad’s petition and noted that the Delhi Police had no substantial material to show that Azad’s presence in the national capital would lead to violence or unrest.

The court further directed that Azad would have to inform Delhi Police or UP Police, depending where he was that week. If he is not able to do so, then he would have to inform authorities through a detailed telephone call.

Granting bail to Bhim Army chief last week, the court had said the citizens had a fundamental right to peaceful protests which could not be curtailed by the state.

Court had also criticised the Delhi Police for failing to provide substantial proof of their charges and said the only thing he read was the preamble of the Constitution, which is a sacred document.

On December 21, protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Azad had staged a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the police order.

The Jama Masjid in Old Delhi became the site for a massive protest against CAA as Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad surfaced at the iconic monument holding a copy of the Preamble of the Constitution along with posters of BR Ambedkar as he led thousands of protesters.