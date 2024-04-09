Delhi court extends K Kavitha’s judicial custody in Liquor policy case till April 23

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday refused to grant any relief to jailed BRS leader K Kavitha and extended her judicial custody in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam till April 23, 2024.

K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 from her Hyderabad residence after extensive raids.

During the hearing, the ED told the court that Kavitha made attempts to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence, and sought extension of her judicial custody by 14 days.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, who appeared for K Kavitha and opposed the ED plea, said that there was nothing new in the case since her arrest.

There are no new grounds and the application doesn’t mention anything, he said.

Meanwhile, the Court had refused to permit Kavitha to address personally orally and said she could give her submissions in written form.

Last week, the court had allowed the CBI plea to examine K Kavitha during judicial custody in the Tihar Jail on any day of the coming week.

The CBI, through the application, had sought the court permission to interrogate, quiz and record the statement of BRS Leader K Kavitha regarding WhatsApp chats recovered from her accountant Buchi Babu’s phone and documents to a land deal post in which 100 crores were allegedly paid to Aam Aadmi Party in kickbacks.