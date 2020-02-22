Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday allowed Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France and Norway between February and May 2020.

The 63-year-old leader had moved an application in a Delhi court on Tuesday, seeking permission to travel abroad.

The Congress leader is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case and is currently on bail.

The trial court while granting bail to him had imposed a certain condition that the accused shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Pushkar was found dead in a room in Leela Palace Hotel, New Delhi, in January 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor, former Union minister and Pushkar’s husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case. Tharoor’s name appears in ‘Column 2’ of the chargesheet, which makes him the most likely suspect.

The cause of Sunanda Pushkar’s death was reported to be poisoning. A total of 27 tablets of Alprax were found in her room but it was not clear how many she had consumed.

The police had sealed the suite where Sunanda was found dead and took the hotel management nearly three years to get it de-sealed through court.

Tharoor was questioned a number of times during the course of investigations.