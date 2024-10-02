Delhi Congress launches ‘Shakti Abhiyan’ under Indira Fellowship for women

Delhi Pradesh Congress on Wednesday launched ‘Shakti Abhiyan’ through the Indira Fellowship programme for women here at its headquarters here.

The Indira Fellowship programme was an initiative of the Indian National Congress in the memory of former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi to ensure 50 per representation for women in every field, including politics and governance.

The state Congress chief Devendra Yadav said that the Women’s Shakti Abhiyan would empower them and was first launched by Rahul Gandhi on October 14, 2023 and was relaunched by him on September 29 this year. He claimed that the focus of the programme is to involve women in politics, and train them for leadership roles so that they can make their mark in every field.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress President Pushpa Singh said, “We aim to create an equal space for building women’s interest in politics, decision-making and encouraging representation ‘of women by women’ at all levels of governance whether local bodies, legislative assemblies and Parliament”.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Yadav paid floral tributes at Rajghat and also at tthe Samadhi of late Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. The party also organized a cleanliness drive in all the 258 Block of the Congress committee on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.