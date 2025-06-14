Delhi Congress, IYC to organise Job Fair on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

Delhi Congress and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will organise a job fair in Talkatora Indoor Stadium on the birthday of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on June 19.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said that it has been the consistent demand of Rahul Gandhi that jobs be given to the unemployed youth, and to overcome this, the party and IYC will organise a job fair in which around 100 major companies will hire over 5,000 unemployed youth.

He alleged that due to unemployment, the youth are being pushed into drug addiction and mental depression, and added that the youngsters could be brought back into the mainstream of life by channelising their energy and talent for gainful purposes for their benefit as well as for the development of the country.

Yadav claimed that major companies like Flipcart, Airtel, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Mahindra, Amazon, Zepto, Tata, Samsung, Hero, Bajaj, Voltas, Just Dial, Vodafone, Blinkit and Radisson are some of the nearly 100 companies which have agreed to participate in the mega job fair for direct recruitment of the unemployed.

He highlighted that a similar event was organised by the Congress in Rajasthan, which was a huge success.

The former MLA from Badli claimed that Congress has been taking initiatives to provide jobs to the unemployed. ”But, the Modi Government at the Centre did nothing to create new job opportunities nor did they fill the existing job vacancies in various Government departments, forcing the depressed youth into many kinds of substance addiction,” he alleged.