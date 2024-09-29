Delhi Congress holds AAP, BJP responsible for “jungle raj” in city

Holding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for the ‘jungle raj’ in the national capital, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav alleged those in power, whether the chief minister or the lieutenant governor (LG), are least bothered about the people of Delhi.

Criticising the AAP government, Yadav said former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had a major role in increasing crimes in the city with his liberal liquor policy making alcohol available at cheaper rates which led to alcohol addiction among unemployed youths. The youths then turned to crime to meet their expenses on alcohol.

He said the BJP government at the Centre is also equally responsible for turning Delhi into the “crime capital” of the country as the Union Home Ministry, under which the Delhi Police comes, has become a mute spectator to the worsening law and order situation.

Attacking the Delhi government, Yadav claimed that before coming to power, Kejriwal had promised to improve Delhi’s law and order and to provide a corruption-free and transparent government, but his promises were never fulfilled.

Furthermore, after getting bail in the alleged liquor scam case, he said Kejriwal finds fault with everyone, including the ministers of his own government, forgetting that he did not leave the CM’s chair when he was locked up in jail, which paralysed governance in Delhi.

Yadav said when Congress was in power, the law and order situation in the capital was effectively under control, people getting water round-the-clock, and drains and sewers were desilted ahead of every monsoon season to prevent waterlogging, but the AAP government has destroyed everything in the last decade of its rule.