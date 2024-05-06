Delhi Congress approaches top cop against BJP for ‘campaign of calumny’

The Delhi Congress approached the Delhi Police with a complaint against BJP leaders for allegedly spreading ‘fake and distorted’ news about Congress.

A delegation of the Delhi Congress, led by party leaders like Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, and Delhi unit chief Devendra Yadav, called on Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday with a demand for an immediate FIR against the campaign of calumny being allegedly carried out against the party on social media.

During the meeting with the Delhi Police chief, the delegation complained against the Tughlak Road police station where a team of the party was made to wait for more than two hours on May 4 before sending them back without registering an FIR.

Recounting his bitter experience at the police station, DPCC chief Yadav demanded an immediate FIR based on their complaint.

Citing an edited video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in circulation, Yadav recounted how Congress was being discredited with such videos and creating confusion among the SCs, STs, and the OBC communities, as also the minorities, with a sinister design to create the impression that the Congress leader speaks only for the minorities.

Besides Yadav and the other senior party leaders, the Congress delegation consisted of former DPCC presidents Subhash Chopra, Anil Choudhary, AICC secretary Abhishek Dutt, ex- MLA Hassan Ahmed, and Legal and HR chairman Sunil Kumar.

Yadav appealed to the CP to ensure the deletion of the alleged objectionable and mischievous posts from social media platforms and action against the culprits.

He pointed out that on the one hand, the police support the BJP by not taking suo moto action on the posts against the Opposition party while on the other, Congress leaders are made to wait for hours to file a complaint against the BJP.

Speaking to a news agency after their meeting with the top cop, Yadav said the commissioner assured them of strict action in the matter.