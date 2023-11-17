Delhi chief secy’s name crops up in yet another corruption case

In fresh allegations against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Vigilance Minister Atishi has claimed he illegally benefited his son in procuring a tender from the city government, sources said on Friday.

In a report submitted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the minister alleged that the company of Kumar’s son Karan Chauhan was entrusted with the work of preparing a software by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) which operates under the Delhi government.

It is alleged that the said company MetaMix wrongly made gains to the tunes of crores in the said project.

According to sources, the company was formed recently and it lacked the relevant experience in developing the said artificial intelligence software.

The vigilance minister has also recommended that the agreement between the company and ILBS hospital shall be terminated, and the matter be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.

ILBS is run by a governing council which consists of senior IAS officers, professors, doctors and other experts from different fields. The council is constituted by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

On Thursday, the Delhi government had recommended a CBI-ED probe into the chief secretary’s alleged role in the land acquisition scam on Dwarka Expressway.