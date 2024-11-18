Delhi bound flights diverted to Jaipur due to poor visibility at IG Inter’l Airport

At least 10 New Delhi bound flights from different cities were diverted to the Sanganer International airport here following poor visibility at IG international airport on Monday.

The diverted flights included two Air India international flights and eight domestic ones from different places, including, Bengaluru, Dharamshala, Pune and Indore, airport sources said.

The two diverted international flights were Washington – New Delhi (AI-104) and Paris – New Delhi (AI – 2022).

These stranded flights will be allowed to take off as soon as the ATC New Delhi conveys clearance for landing there, they said.