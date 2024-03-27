Delhi BJP files complaint against Kejriwal’s ‘letters’ from jail

A delegation of Delhi BJP led by its president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and submitted a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sachdeva apprised the Police Commissioner that the “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is under custody of investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) and lawfully he cannot issue any note or letter to any minister or people but every other day ministers of Kejriwal are showing in press conferences letters written to them by him.”

Investigation agency has said that it has not allowed Arvind Kejriwal any access to pen, paper or computer, hence the letters being shown by ministers are suspicious and fake, he claimed.

The Delhi BJP chief urged that Delhi Police should in public interest inquire the matter and bring the truth of the “misleading” letters in public domain.

Sachdeva was accompanied by Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson and advocate Amit Tiwari, among others.

It may be mentioned that the Delhi BJP chief has been demanding resignation of the chief minister after the ED arrested him in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Earlier, he said, “Delhi’s conscience is now awakened. Today the people of Delhi understand that Kejriwal has committed a scam, that is why he is in custody.”