Delhi Assembly session marked by ruckus over allegations against BJP

Amid a political slugfest over the CBI raid on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)`s allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was luring party MLAs, a one-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was convened on August 26. At the session, the AAP accused the saffron party of trying to topple the Kejriwal government.

The assembly was adjourned for 10 minutes following an uproar by BJP MLAs over the Deputy Speaker’s decision to not take questions under Rule 280.

Amid uproar by the BJP MLAs during the session, the Deputy Speaker ordered the entire Opposition MLAs to be marshaled out for the entire day following which the BJP MLAs began a protest outside the House.

Amid the ruckus during the one-day special session, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called out the CBI raids on him and said that the Opposition was unable to digest the praise he received across the world. “Conduct 1,000 more raids, but you will not find anything on me,” he asserted.

The letter from Delhi Assembly’s joint secretary said that the Deputy Speaker has directed the convening of the session for today.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called a meeting of all the AAP MLAs at his residence. Later, he attacked the BJP alleging that a fake FIR was registered against Sisodia.

Kejriwal was talking to the media after his visit to Rajghat along with party MLAs. He also claimed that after a prolonged CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence, the probe agency did not recover any evidence against him.