Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: From Parvesh Verma to Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP heavyweights turn tables on AAP bigwigs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be heading towards a stunning comeback to power in the national capital after 27 years as the counting of votes for the crucial Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 progresses on Saturday. The saffron party crossed the halfway mark in early trends at 11:30 am.

According to the official Election Commission of India data, the BJP is leading in 45 of the 70 seats at 11:30 am. The AAP, on the other hand, is ahead in just 25 seats. The Congress once again failed to find its lost mojo among voters, as all of its candidates were trailing.

BJP Heavyweights Leading in Key Seats



• Parvesh Verma is leading against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi by 238 votes after seven rounds of counting. Earlier, Kejriwal had briefly taken the lead but is trailing again now.

• Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP has maintained a strong lead in Kalkaji against Chief Minister Atishi, leading by 2,800 votes after five rounds of counting.

• Arvinder Singh Lovely is ahead in Gandhi Nagar, with AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary trailing by 2,888 votes.

• In Karawal Nagar, BJP’s Kapil Mishra has taken a decisive lead of 20,351 votes against AAP’s Manoj Kumar Tyagi after eight rounds of counting.

• Satish Upadhyay of BJP is leading in Malviya Nagar, with AAP’s Somnath Bharti trailing by 3,937 votes.

• Kailash Gahlot, a former AAP leader who switched to BJP ahead of the elections, is leading in Bijwasan by 4,518 votes, leaving AAP’s Surender Bhardwaj behind.

• Sikha Roya, BJP candidate from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency, is leading against AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj by a margin of 2039 votes.

• Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP’s candidate from Rajouri Garden, is leading by a massive 10,955 votes against his AAP rival Dhanwati Chandela.

