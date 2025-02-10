Congress needs to clarify its strategy: Anwar on party’s debacle in Delhi

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Monday said the grand old party needs to clarify its strategy whether it will do coalition politics or go solo.

The statement of the Congress MP comes in the wake of party’s dismal performance in the recent Assembly elections in Delhi.

“Congress needs to clarify its political strategy. The party has to decide whether it will do coalition politics or go it alone,” Anwar said, in an apparent reference to the outcome of the Delhi assembly polls.

Besides, this it has also become necessary to make fundamental changes in the organisation of the party, the MP added.

The Congress, which drew a blank in the last two Assembly elections in Delhi, this election too failed to open its account, despite its aggressive campaign against the ruling AAP and BJP.