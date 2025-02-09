Delhi’s vote signals a shift towards progress, no more allegations, only governance: Kiran Bedi

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, commenting on Delhi’s recent electoral outcome, stated that the capital city’s vote represents a clear demand for an “overhaul,” emphasising the need to shift focus from accusations to governance and development.

Speaking to the media a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Bedi called for addressing key issues such as public health, safety, and cleanliness, noting that the era of political blame games must end.

In a post on X, Bedi offered a vision for a cleaner, more sustainable Delhi, suggesting the Yamuna River could be developed into a waterfront area similar to the Sabarmati, while also emphasising the need for improved sewage treatment plants (STPs) to prevent contamination of the river. She also proposed that private contractors be held accountable for delivering results or risk losing their contracts.

Bedi further stressed, “Now we will make Delhi healthy, safe, and clean. The public wants improvement, better civic amenities, and a trustworthy government. No more downfall, Delhi must become a model for the world.” She echoed the sentiment that Delhi was in a state of decline, and with the new mandate, it was time for the city to change its trajectory.

As a long-time resident of Old Delhi, Bedi expressed a personal connection to the city’s need for transformation. She also expressed concern over the discontinuation of central government schemes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the region, which she believes hindered progress.

With the BJP securing a significant win, Bedi stated that the incoming government faces a big responsibility to deliver on the aspirations of the people. “This vote is for an overhaul,” she concluded, underscoring the importance of a fresh start for Delhi’s governance and public welfare.