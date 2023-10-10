Delhi: 85 years old woman found dead in house

Mumbai: Decomposed body of 78-year-old woman recovered from Borivali flat, case registered
A decomposed body of a 78-year-old woman was found in a flat at Rajendra Nagar in Mumbai's Borivali area, said police on Wednesday.
An 85-year-old woman’s decomposed body was recovered from her house in Tilak Nagar’s Vishnu Garden area, police said.
An 85-year-old woman’s decomposed body was recovered from her house in Tilak Nagar’s Vishnu Garden area, police said.
Acting on an information regarding a foul smell from a house in Vishnu Garden area at Tilak Nagar police station, police reached the spot where they found a decomposed body of Ramesh Kumari, age around 85.
She was living alone. Her sister lives in Vikaspuri. No foul play is suspected as of now, the police said.
Advertisement
A postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday, police said.
Further investigation is underway.
Advertisement